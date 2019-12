Well done to the organisers and participants of tonights Christmas Tractors of Nenagh. As well as creating a festive atmosphere tonights event will benefit some very worthy causes including Embrace FARM. We hear there were some students both past and present of Salesian Agricultural College Pallaskenry involved in tonights event.

Δημοσιεύτηκε από Salesian Agricultural College Pallaskenry στις Σάββατο, 21 Δεκεμβρίου 2019