Παγκόσμιος Οργανισμός Υγείας: Ο κορωνοϊός είναι πανδημία

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες ο διευθυντής του ΠΟΥ κήρυξε τον κορωνοϊό πανδημία.
Πιο συγκεκριμένα ανέφερε: «Εκατοντάδες παλεύουν για τη ζωή τους στα νοσοκομεία. Τις επόμενες μέρες περιμένουμε να δούμε αύξηση στους ασθενείς του Covid-19, στον αριθμό των νεκρών και στις χώρες που θα νοσήσουν. Ο κορωνοϊός μπορεί να χαρακτηριστεί πανδημία».
World Health Organization on novel coronavirus: LIVE
HAPPENING NOW: The World Health Organization (WHO) gives update in Geneva on the novel coronavirus outbreak. https://abcn.ws/3aPzP8e
Δημοσιεύτηκε από ABC News στις Τετάρτη, 11 Μαρτίου 2020
"Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals.
In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of #COVID19 cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher"-@DrTedros #coronavirus
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020
Πηγή: newsbeast.gr