Παγκόσμιος Οργανισμός Υγείας: Ο κορωνοϊός είναι πανδημία

Ο Παγκόσμιος Οργανισμός Υγείας ανακοίνωσε ότι ο κορωνοϊός είναι πανδημία.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες ο διευθυντής του ΠΟΥ κήρυξε τον κορωνοϊό πανδημία.

Πιο συγκεκριμένα ανέφερε: «Εκατοντάδες παλεύουν για τη ζωή τους στα νοσοκομεία. Τις επόμενες μέρες περιμένουμε να δούμε αύξηση στους ασθενείς του Covid-19, στον αριθμό των νεκρών και στις χώρες που θα νοσήσουν. Ο κορωνοϊός μπορεί να χαρακτηριστεί πανδημία».

World Health Organization on novel coronavirus: LIVE

HAPPENING NOW: The World Health Organization (WHO) gives update in Geneva on the novel coronavirus outbreak. https://abcn.ws/3aPzP8e

Δημοσιεύτηκε από ABC News στις Τετάρτη, 11 Μαρτίου 2020

Πηγή: newsbeast.gr

