Παγκόσμιος Οργανισμός Υγείας: Ο κορωνοϊός είναι πανδημία

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες ο διευθυντής του ΠΟΥ κήρυξε τον κορωνοϊό πανδημία.

Πιο συγκεκριμένα ανέφερε: «Εκατοντάδες παλεύουν για τη ζωή τους στα νοσοκομεία. Τις επόμενες μέρες περιμένουμε να δούμε αύξηση στους ασθενείς του Covid-19, στον αριθμό των νεκρών και στις χώρες που θα νοσήσουν. Ο κορωνοϊός μπορεί να χαρακτηριστεί πανδημία».

HAPPENING NOW: The World Health Organization (WHO) gives update in Geneva on the novel coronavirus outbreak. https://abcn.ws/3aPzP8e

"Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals.

In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of #COVID19 cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher"-@DrTedros #coronavirus

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020