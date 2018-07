Beefie app: Ζυγίστε τα βοοειδή σας από απόσταση (video)

Weighing a cattle is not a problem anymore

Beefie is a game-changer when it comes to the risky, costly and difficult procedure of weighing cattle. Hungarian startup Agroninja will debut the ground-breaking new smartphone app, their flagship product, to the European market after a successful launch in Hungary proved the tech’s unmatched ability to make life easier and less stressful for both cattle farmers and their livestock. Are you interested? Learn more and on our website: http://agroninja.com/

